32nd annual Northwest Florida Beef Conference & Trade Show ……..

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Marianna.

The event will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office, 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448. Registration and the Trade Show will open at 7:30 AM central time. The Program will start at 8:15 AM. The event concludes with a steak lunch. Registration fee is $5 per person, payable at the door.

The focus of the five presentations at the 2017 Beef Conference will be: “Crucial Management in Challenging Times.” Dr. Cliff Lamb, UF Beef Reproduction Specialist will be the keynote speaker, providing a presentation on essential reproductive management . Dr. Matt Hersom, UF Beef Specialist will also be providing a key presentation on essential nutrition for the herd. Charles Mitchell, Emeritus Auburn Soil Specialist will be discussing cost cutting techniques for pasture fertility Other presentations will also focus on general ranch management with lower cattle prices.

In addition to the presentations, the event will feature a Trade Show of 28 companies and organizations that provide products, equipment, and services for cattle ranchers in the region.



For more details, use the following link:

2017 NW FL Beef Conference & Trade Show