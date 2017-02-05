Valentine Tour of Homes Tickets On Sale Now! …….

Share this: Print

Feb. 18th and 19th in South Walton County.

The Valentine Tour of Homes is known for showcasing stunning interiors, architecturally acclaimed homes and picturesque settings bringing inspiration to tour goers’ winter weekend at the beach. This annual event will open the doors to five gorgeously designed South Walton homes to participants on Saturday, Feb.18 from 10 a.m. – 4 pm and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Guests take a self-guided tour of a variety of homes throughout South Walton and are also introduced to some of the CAA’s member artists whose work is featured in each of the homes. All net proceeds benefit the CAA’s Art For All Program, which provides support to Walton County schools, teachers, students, artists and arts organizations to further arts education in the community.



Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event, valid for the entire weekend with one entry per house. Tickets can be purchased online and locally at Smith’s Antiques in Destin, Fusion Art Glass in Grand Boulevard, the Bayou Arts Center in Santa Rosa Beach, Sundog Books in Seaside, and the Hidden Lantern in Rosemary Beach. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each of the homes throughout the weekend.



To volunteer for this event, contact Renee McCalmont. Volunteers receive a complimentary ticket.