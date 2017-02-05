Tabacco Cessation Classes in Washington County ……..

Share this: Print

Washington County- Big Bend Area Health Education Center in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Washington County (DOH-Washington) will offer tobacco cessation classes on the 2nd Thursday of each Month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at DOH – Washington, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley.

Classes are free and open to anyone. For more information please contact James Lewis at (850) 224-9340 or email register@bigbendahec.org.

No person shall, on the grounds of age, color, disability, national origin, race, religion or sex be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving or benefiting from federal financial assistance. Sensory impaired or Limited-English Proficiency patients will be provided with necessary aids and interpreters at no cost by calling Fran Amerson at (850) 547-8500 ext. 236.

