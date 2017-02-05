MOTORISTS CONTINUE TO SEE SLOW DECLINES AT THE PUMP ……..

TAMPA, Fla. (February 5, 2017) — Motorists continue to see a slow decline in prices at the pump this week. Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.272 per gallon, which is fractions of a penny less than one week ago, nine cents less than one month ago and 51 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

“Increased domestic oil production and low seasonal demand continue to push gas prices lower,” said Josh Carrasco, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gas inventories are above-average for this time of year, which should continue to keep downward pressure on pump prices in the short-term.”

According to Energy Information Administration reports, crude inventories increased by 6.5 million barrels and gasoline inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels, which are historically above the norm for this time of year. Prices at the pump are expected to remain relatively stable to round out the winter. However, motorists should expect gasoline prices to increase in the spring as demand increases and refineries switch to summer-blend fuels. Industry analysts expect gas prices will likely rise to an average of $2.50 to $2.80 per gallon this spring. Nationally, the EIA expects gas prices to average $2.38 in 2017, which is 23 cents higher than the 2016 average.

Oil Prices

Oil prices inched higher this week as a result of reports that OPEC and non-OPEC countries are following through on their plans to reduce production. Crude oil posted gains on Friday following positive reports of OPEC’s January production cuts. According to a recent Reuters survey, OPEC oil production declined by 1 million barrels per day, to a total of 32.3 million barrels per day in January, suggesting the oil cartel obtained 80 percent its production cuts agreed to late last year. Traders will continue to keep an eye on OPEC’s production cuts and the response of U.S. companies. At the closing of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was up 29 cents to settle at $53.83 per barrel.

Regional Gas Prices

Florida gas prices have declined for 31 consecutive days, falling 13 cents during that time. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.284 which is 3 cents cheaper than one week ago, 13 cents lower than a month ago and 47 cents more expensive than last year. The lowest regional averages in the state are in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.20), Orlando ($2.201) and Jacksonville ($2.223).

In Georgia, gas prices rose slightly on Friday snapping a 23 day streak of declines. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.180 which is fractions of a cent higher than one week ago, 8 cents lower than a month ago and 46 cents more expensive than last year. The lowest regional averages in the state are in Albany ($2.081), Macon ($2.108) and Augusta ($2.122).

Tennessee gas prices have been trending downwards for 17 consecutive days, falling 6 cents during that time. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.064 which is a cent cheaper than one week ago, 8 cents lower than a month ago and 48 cents more expensive than last year. The lowest regional averages in the state are in Chattanooga ($1.996), Knoxville ($2.01) and Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.04).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $2.272 $2.275 $2.277 $2.359 $1.763 Florida $2.284 $2.287 $2.311 $2.413 $1.812 Georgia $2.180 $2.176 $2.179 $2.258 $1.716 Tennessee $2.064 $2.065 $2.078 $2.144 $1.583 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Trends for the Big Game

Gas prices for the Big Game are 52 cents higher than last year.

The price at the pump is the highest since 2014 for the Big Game.

Historically the average price of gas is $2.25 on the date of the Championship Game.

The last time the Big Game was played in Houston the average price of gas was $1.62, 65 cents more than today’s average.

The highest price for game day was Feb 3rd, 2012, when gas averaged $3.49.

The first time the Patriots won the Big Game in 2002 gas prices averaged $1.119, the lowest average on record for the Big Game. Historical gas price averages date back to the year 2000.

The last time the Patriots won the championship was in 2015 when the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.05.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES FOR THE BIG GAME

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 National $2.272 $1.744 $2.054 $3.281 $3.497 Florida $2.284 $1.798 $2.072 $3.335 $3.549 Georgia $2.180 $1.700 $1.994 $3.199 $3.426 Tennessee $2.064 $1.566 $1.896 $3.084 $3.294 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 56 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.