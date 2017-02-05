GCSC hosts screening of award-winning film ‘Screenagers’ ……..

Share this: Print

~~ The film tackles the subject of teenagers’ increasing issues with mobile devices, screen time and internet addiction ~~



Panama City, FL – The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College, in partnership with Girls, Inc. and Alignment Bay County, is hosting a free showing of the award-winning film Screenagers.

In this film, physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston explores the overwhelming amount of time kids spend looking at their screens, which averages to six and a half hours daily. She wondered about the impact and the friction occurring in homes and schools around negotiating screen time. In Screenagers, she takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore the struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. The film reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

The screening will be held Thursday, February 9, at 6:00 p.m. in the Amelia Center Theatre. A panel discussion will take place following the screening. Parents are teens are encouraged to attend together to facilitate a more informed discussion about the impact of screen time.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary.

For more information, please contact Jason Hedden at (850) 872.3887 or jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.