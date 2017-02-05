GCSC hosts “Building a Career with a Degree in Psychology: Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Beyond” …..

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting a community forum called “Building a Career with a Degree in Psychology: Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Beyond.”



The forum will include speakers Dr. Melanie Pelton, GCSC psychology professor, and Dr. Tyler Towne, FSU PC psychology professor, who will provide unique insight to those looking to pursue a career in psychology. They will discuss academic requirements for an associate’s degree in psychology from Gulf Coast, and transfer options to the bachelor’s program at FSU PC. They will also talk to participants about career opportunities in the field and answer questions during a Q&A session following the presentation.



The event will be held at Gulf Coast on Tuesday, February 14, from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. in the Language & Literature Building, Sarzin Lecture Hall. The event is free and open to the public.



For more information, please contact Melanie Pelton at (850) 769.1551 ext. 2825 or mpelton@gulfcoast.edu.