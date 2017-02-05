Folk Arts Workshops at Landmark Park ……..





(DOTHAN) Landmark Park is excited to announce the return of our 4th annual Folk Arts Weekend on February 11-12 dedicated to introducing participants to a variety of folk crafts and skills. The weekend will include two sessions on Saturday and one session on Sunday. Participants will be able to choose a different topic of interest for each session. Each session will last up to three hours and a hands-on element will be included. Session topics will range in variety, and will include hearth cooking, dulcimer playing, quilting, Dutch oven cooking, gourd painting and more. Participants will be able to sign up for individual sessions, and there will be an option to include lunch. Registration is required and can be made by calling the park office at 334-794-3452. Session prices will vary depending on supplies needed and will range from $20-$30 each. The catalog of courses can be found at

Landmark Park is a 135-acre natural science and history museum located on the outskirts of Dothan. Features of the park include nature trails, a planetarium, playground, picnic areas, an elevated boardwalk, a turn-of-the-century farmstead with sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, cows and other farm animals and crops typical of an 1890s farm. In addition, the park includes a drugstore with operating soda fountain, one-room school, general store, and historic church, all preserved from the surrounding area. The park is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $4 adults, $3 for children and is free for park members and children age 2 and under. The park is located on U.S. Hwy 431 North, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more info, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.