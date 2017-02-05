Eighth Annual Chipley Bridal Expo Draws Visitors to Washington County Ag Center on February 5

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Future brides, accompanied by mothers, fiancees and family members, congregated in the Washington County Ag Center in Downtown Chipley, Florida on Sunday, February 5, 2017 for the Eighth Annual Bridal Expo.

The totally free event featured photographers and wedding planners, caterers and wedding dresses, as well as purveyors of other special event and specialty items, from 1-4PM, as seen in these photos from the event by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Of special note was a stage full of Woman’s Club of Chipley ‘Juniorettes’ modeling the latest in wedding dresses, as attendees were served a variety of hors d’oeuvres, desserts and delicacies.

