Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing ……….

5,ooo doses of heroin seized.

More than 5,000 doses of heroin were seized in Hernando County this week before they could poison and kill Floridians. This massive heroin bust is just one example of how severe the opioid crisis has become—and I was honored to join Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and his deputies to announce the bust and warn drug traffickers that if they try to poison our citizens we are coming after them.

Our nation is in the midst of an opioid crisis. An estimated 10 Floridians a day are overdosing on opioids and dying. These drugs are smuggled into our country from Mexico and being sold to Floridians from all walks of life.

One dose of heroin can be deadly; especially now because it is often mixed with even stronger substances like fentanyl. Sometimes drug dealers will use a pill press to mix these drugs and pass them off as prescription pills. Just one dose of these deadly opioid cocktails could stop a human heart.

To fight this epidemic, we need all-hands-on-deck and that is why I am working with local, state and federal law enforcement officers to seize these drugs and arrest and prosecute the dealers peddling this poison. I want to thank Hernando County Sheriff Nienhuis and his brave deputies for their courageous efforts to seize this heroin shipment and arrest the alleged trafficker. To take these drugs off our streets, some deputies risked their lives undercover and I am grateful for their bravery.

Drug abuse destroys families and endangers our communities. We must continue to work together to stop drug abuse deaths in our state and across the nation. Working together we can put more drug traffickers behind bars, remove this poison from our streets and help families heal.