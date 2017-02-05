Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing ……….
More than 5,000 doses of heroin were seized in Hernando County this week before they could poison and kill Floridians. This massive heroin bust is just one example of how severe the opioid crisis has become—and I was honored to join Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and his deputies to announce the bust and warn drug traffickers that if they try to poison our citizens we are coming after them.
Our nation is in the midst of an opioid crisis. An estimated 10 Floridians a day are overdosing on opioids and dying. These drugs are smuggled into our country from Mexico and being sold to Floridians from all walks of life.
One dose of heroin can be deadly; especially now because it is often mixed with even stronger substances like fentanyl. Sometimes drug dealers will use a pill press to mix these drugs and pass them off as prescription pills. Just one dose of these deadly opioid cocktails could stop a human heart.
To fight this epidemic, we need all-hands-on-deck and that is why I am working with local, state and federal law enforcement officers to seize these drugs and arrest and prosecute the dealers peddling this poison. I want to thank Hernando County Sheriff Nienhuis and his brave deputies for their courageous efforts to seize this heroin shipment and arrest the alleged trafficker. To take these drugs off our streets, some deputies risked their lives undercover and I am grateful for their bravery.
Drug abuse destroys families and endangers our communities. We must continue to work together to stop drug abuse deaths in our state and across the nation. Working together we can put more drug traffickers behind bars, remove this poison from our streets and help families heal.
$1.5 Million Life Claim Settlement Reached with Ameriprise Group
Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and the Florida Department of Financial Services announced a $1.5 million life claim settlement agreement reached with subsidiaries of the Ameriprise Group, RiverSource Life Insurance Company and RiverSource Life Insurance Company of New York.
The settlement agreement focuses on the one-sided use of the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File to stop paying a deceased person’s annuity, but not using the same information to find and begin paying the deceased’s family or other beneficiaries for life insurance policies. Florida, California, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Pennsylvania conducted the examination into the companies that led to this agreement.More.
Attorney General Bondi Announces Multistate Settlement with Western Union
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a settlement with The Western Union Company, resolving a multistate investigation into complaints of consumers using Western Union’s wire transfer service to unknowingly send money to third parties involved in fraudulent schemes. In addition to Florida, 48 other states and the District of Columbia participated in this settlement.
The fraudulent schemes using Western Union are varied, but commonly include lottery and contest scams that trick consumers into believing that they won a big prize, but first must wire money to cover taxes or fees before collecting the award. Unscrupulous individuals also illegally use Western Union to operate grandparent and romance scams. In these types of scams, consumers are told they need to wire money to help a loved one or someone they met online who is in immediate danger and needs money to travel home, for medical treatment or for other emergency expenses. More.
Attorney General Pam Bondi with Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at a press conference at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office highlighting recent efforts to stop drug trafficking in Florida.
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga this week chaired a meeting of the Florida Commission on Access to Civil Justice to discuss how to meet the civil legal needs of disadvantaged, low-income and moderate-income Floridians. Attorney General Bondi serves on the Commission.