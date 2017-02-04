Kick-Off Your Super Bowl Party with “Fresh From Florida” Recipes ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

To kick-off a fun and healthy Super Bowl Sunday, Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is sharing several quick and easy to make recipes before game time. These recipes feature delicious seafood and fresh fruits and vegetables produced right here in Florida. Look for products with the “Fresh From Florida” label at local grocery stores.

“If you’re looking for a few quick and simple recipes for Sunday’s big game, these ‘Fresh From Florida’ recipes are real winners, and they feature produce grown by Florida’s farmers and seafood caught in Florida’s waters,” said Commissioner Adam H. Putnam.

Florida Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salsa

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Enchiladas

Florida Pink Shrimp Boil Taco-Stuffed Florida Bell Peppers

To find out what Florida crops are in season, browse recipes and learn more about the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com.