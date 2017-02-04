Historical Society learns about the Ivory-billed Woodpecker ………

Share this: Print

Members told there probably isn’t anyone alive who has seen one.

Ornithologist Rick Hill talked with members of the Washington County Historical Society at their Feb. 3rd meeting, highlighting the history of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker in the local area.

Hill, who with his wife Zoe, winters in the Vernon area, said the rediscovery of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker in the Big Woods of Arkansas gave new hope that the species may exist in other forested areas of the southeastern United States.

Hill presented a very informative slide presentation on the bird and invited Society members to participate in the hunt for Ivory-billed Woodpecker in the local area.

Addressing other issues at the meeting, members of the Washington County Historical Society approved the following:

Announced the membership will be meeting at the new Washington County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. prior to the March 3rd meeting/covered-dish luncheon that will be held at the Historical Society Museum in Chipley at noon.

Accepted a number of items for display at the museum from Art Shuler and Kathy Foster.

Historical Society President Dorothy Odom announced the organization will be receiving $1,200 in funding from the Washington County Board of County Commissioners. She said that money will be used to pay for the power bill at the museum.

Odom also reported she has not received any information about the grant funding requested from Lowes.