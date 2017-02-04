DENISE GRIMSLEY FILES CANDIDACY FOR FLORIDA COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES ………

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE – Denise Grimsley, a Florida Heartland nurse, businesswoman, citrus grower and rancher, state legislator and community leader, has filed her statement of candidacy with the State Division of Elections for the office of Florida’s Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner in the election next year.

The Cabinet position will be an open seat in 2018 due to current Commissioner Adam Putnam’s retirement after completion of two successful terms in office.

“I offer my candidacy to serve as Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner as a continuation of the public service that has meant so much in my life. I began my working life with a passion for nursing and helping people in difficult situations. I continue that today as a hospital administrator. I’ve operated our family businesses and know treating the customer well and with respect is key to any success,” said Grimsley.

“We are the sum of our experiences, and I offer my candidacy to continue the principles of conservative public service I have followed in my career, both in the private sector and in the Florida Legislature. Serving on the Cabinet as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services would be a tremendous honor, and I look forward to earning our Republican Party’s nomination and competing for the general election in November 2018.”

“Florida has many challenges in our agriculture industry, yet we have so many more exciting opportunities. We will continue to fight for a smart statewide water policy, we will protect our environment and blessed Florida resources, and we will pursue expansion of the over two million jobs Florida agriculture provides our state. I offer my broad life experience and an optimistic vision to achieve so much for our state,” concluded Grimsley.

ABOUT DENISE GRIMSLEY:

Denise Grimsley received her degrees from Polk Community College and Warner Southern College, and earned an MBA from the University of Miami. She is a registered nurse, has been certified in Trauma and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and is currently a Hospital Administrator for Florida Hospital Wauchula and Lake Placid.

She served as Vice President and COO of her family business, Grimsley Oil Company, and is a fifth generation Floridian involved in the citrus and ranching industry. She is a member of the Peace River Valley and Highlands County Citrus Grower’s Associations and the Florida Cattlemen’s Association.

Denise has served in all aspects of private sector operations, especially focused on increasing responsibilities in health care delivery and management. From a career that began in entry-level service, Denise has consistently drawn from a lifetime of experiences and training in a variety of roles. When her father became ill, she left her health care career for a time in order to run the family business. That experience, coupled with a nurse’s penchant for patient-centered care, has played a key role in her view of health care management.

After being involved in numerous local civic organizations in Hardee and Highlands counties, Denise offered her candidacy and was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2004, and was a leader in Agriculture and Health Care Committees, and served as the Appropriations Committee Chairman. In 2012 she was elected to serve in the Florida Senate and re-elected without opposition in 2016. She is currently on the Senate Agriculture Committee and is chair of the General Government Appropriations Committee.

Denise is recognized in the Legislature as a key leader in sensible health care policy development. She works in the profession and understands the implications of decisions and proposals too often made at arms-length from the patient. She authored successful legislation to stem the nursing shortage in Florida’s hospitals and health care facilities. She has also been a key figure in the monumental shift of Medicaid from antiquated fee-for-service schedules to managed care. As the first female chair of the House Appropriations Committee, she oversaw development of $70 billion budgets in Fiscal Years 2010-12. In the Florida Senate, she has continued her work to offer common sense solutions in the context of shifting federal mandates and uncertainty in the health care marketplace.

Family and faith are central to Denise’s life. She is proud and grateful for her parents, who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, her daughter Nicole, and her grandchildren Tyson and Jillian.