CHIPOLA TRIO CELEBRATION SET FOR FEB. 7 ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MARIANNA—The Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) will host the annual National TRiO Day Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Johnson Center beginning at 5 p.m.



National TRIO Day is centered on increased access to higher education. SSS students and their immediate family members will be able to meet with the Chipola TRiO staff and receive special recognition at the Chipola vs. Northwest game.



SSS is one of the eight TRiO programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist first generation and/or students with varying social-economic classifications succeed academically in college and transition smoothly into a university degree program. Chipola’s SSS serves 178 students.



Former Talent Search high school seniors and Chipola SSS students interested in being a part of this celebration should RSVP to Donna Chandler by Jan. 26 with their name and number of family members attending. Phone 850-718-2431 or visit www.chipola.edu/SSS