CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS FEB. 3-4 ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MARIANNA— Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the annual Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 3-4.



The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros, including two-time MLB Homerun champ Jose Bautista.



The Chipola Indians play three games during the weekend: Friday, Feb. 3, Walter State at 10:00 a.m. and San Jacinto at 12:30 p.m. The Indians play San Jacinto on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. An Alumni Dinner and Auction is set for Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Ag Center. Big-leaguers have donated thousands in memorabilia for the auction. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition at the dinner, 8 dinner tickets, 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.



A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Chipola Field. Passes to the day’s events are $10 per person for all ages. A $10 Grouper Fish Fry is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 12:30 p.m. Chipola will honor long-time Chipola Coach Ellis Dungan as well as the 2007 National Championship team. MLB All-Star Adam Duvall will have his number 6 jersey retired.



The MLB autograph and photo session runs from 2:30 to 3:30. For $10, fans can get one item signed by each professional. Player photos and MLB baseballs will be available for purchase.



For information about alumni happenings, email John DiLaura at Dilauraj@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2332.