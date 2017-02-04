Chipley Bridal Expo at Washington County Ag Center on February 5

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ at the Washington County Ag Center in Downtown Chipley, Florida on Sunday, February 5, 2017 for the Eighth Annual Bridal Expo from 1-4PM, as seen in these photos from past events by Debbie Goulding for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

From photographers and wedding planners, to caterers and DJ’s, to tuxedos and wedding dresses, if you are planning a wedding or a special event, you will find all the specialty vendors you need, and admission is totally free.

See more video clips, photos and interviews from this and past events at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.