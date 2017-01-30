The GEO Group Partners With Florida Panhandle Technical College

Share this: Print

Corrections is one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States, with almost a half-million persons engaged in these jobs and a mean average income of around $40,000 annually.

Corrections jobs include those staff who guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions, who guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other points, and includes deputy sheriffs and police personnel who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

Recently The GEO Group, operating correctional facilities located in Graceville, Florida, partnered with the Public Safety Program of Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida, offering a job fair for potential recruits.

The event took place on Wednesday, January 18, 2016, from 10AM until 4PM, and a large number of job seekers applied and took placement tests for corrections jobs.

Following interviews by GEO staff, 27 approved applicants received offers of employment on the spot, and the event was considered by both GEO and FPTC staff to be a huge win for the organizations.

Of the 27 potential employees, four were already certified to go to work immediately, and the 23 other recruits were helped to enroll in the Corrections Program at the college in preparation for the career.

‘The Job Fair was a huge success!’, said Greg Hutching, Public Safety Director at Florida Panhandle Technical College. ‘We are proud of this accomplishment and look forward to a continued relationship with The GEO Group’.

Social media, in particular Facebook and other social media conventions, was particularly effective in getting the word out to potential job seekers.

The GEO Group facility in Graceville is currently actively seeking to fill several more Corrections positions, and more information may be obtained by calling the Human Resource Manager at 850-263-5500 or 850-263-5501.

