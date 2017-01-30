Support Local Athletes in District Girls Basketball Tournament

Share this: Print

Nobody can deny that football is king in the South, with that passion translating to the gridiron during high school football season, with supportive, standing-room only crowds.

Interestingly, many of those same athletes on those high school football fields play local high school basketball, and quite successfully.

With relatively small schools such as those found in the Florida Panhandle, the number of available (and talented) high school athletes is relatively small, so students participating in 2 and 3 sports is not unusual.

What remains a mystery, however, is that , despite successful years, including state championships, many local basketball games enjoy less than great attendance.

Starting on Monday, January 30 at 5:30PM, the Chipley, Florida High School ‘Lady Tigers’ will host the Girls District 1A Basketball Tournament, continuing through Thursday, February 2.

Inclusive of all the pageantry, glitz and glamour of the pigskin competition, these basketball games are fast-paced, entertaining and certainly worth the modest price of admission.

The Chipley Lady Tigers can use, and certainly deserve, your support as they progress through the elimination brackets on Monday, then Tuesday and Thursday evening.

The first game of the 2016-2017 tournament starts tonight (Monday, January 30) at 5:30PM with the Jay, Florida Lady Royals pitted against the Northview Lady Chiefs on the Chipley High School campus,.

At 7PM the Freeport, Florida Lady Bulldogs take on the Chipley Lady Tigers in what promises to be a fast-paced, competitive matchup.

This basketball season, Real Florida Magazine has photographically covered local high school basketball, inclusive of Chipley, Vernon, Cottondale and Graceville, Holmes County and Walton County, and the games have been exciting.

Win or lose, these games have been entertaining, so please come support your local athletes as they represent their schools and communities, as seen in these photos of the Chipley Lady Tigers by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more video clips, entire photo gallery and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and listen to interviews with community leaders and business owners on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.