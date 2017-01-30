Get ready with Spring Gardening Classes ……..

Share this: Print

Now is the time to start thinking about your spring garden and landscape !

This Spring Gardening class series, throughout the month of February seeks to instruct home gardeners, landscapers and small farmers on turf management, fruit production and vegetable production with a special emphases on comparing traditional chemical and natural pest management strategies.

Where: Washington County Agriculture Center 1424 Jackson Ave. East Wing Conference Room.

When:

Thursday February 2. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday February 7. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday February 16. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and there will be on site demonstrations including planting! Handouts and takeaways.

Pre-registration required for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180, or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu .

Sign up now and prevent pests !



Class Schedule:

* Thursday, February 2 Turfgrass: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly —$5.00

* Tuesday, February 7: Growing and Defending Vegetables—$5.00

* Thursday February 16: Optimum Fruits for Northwest Florida —$5.00



Classes Sponsored by: Maphis Tree Farm, Cross Country Exterminators and Orange Hill Express