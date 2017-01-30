Get ready with Spring Gardening Classes ……..
Now is the time to start thinking about your spring garden and landscape !
This Spring Gardening class series, throughout the month of February seeks to instruct home gardeners, landscapers and small farmers on turf management, fruit production and vegetable production with a special emphases on comparing traditional chemical and natural pest management strategies.
Where: Washington County Agriculture Center 1424 Jackson Ave. East Wing Conference Room.
When:
- Thursday February 2. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday February 7. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday February 16. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Refreshments will be served and there will be on site demonstrations including planting! Handouts and takeaways.
Pre-registration required for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180, or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu .
Sign up now and prevent pests !
Class Schedule:
* Thursday, February 2 Turfgrass: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly —$5.00
* Tuesday, February 7: Growing and Defending Vegetables—$5.00
* Thursday February 16: Optimum Fruits for Northwest Florida —$5.00
Classes Sponsored by: Maphis Tree Farm, Cross Country Exterminators and Orange Hill Express