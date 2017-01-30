GCSC to Hold Educator Preparation Institute Community Forum February 1st ……..

Share this: Print

~~ EPI Program offers non-traditional route to teaching careers ~~

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is holding a free community forum to provide information about the Educator Preparation Institute (EPI) program on Wednesday, February 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. The GCSC EPI program is state-approved and designed to help individuals with a four-year degree gain certification to teach in the K-12 system in the State of Florida. In six to eight months, the EPI program prepares students to take the Florida Teacher Certification Exams. Professionals from diverse backgrounds with varied careers have found tremendous success in the classroom.

The EPI program has an exceptional track record:

· Since Gulf Coast began the program in 2005, all completers who have sat for the certification exams have passed.

· In 2017, EPI completer, Kristin King, was selected as the Oakland Terrace School for the Arts Teacher of the Year.

· In 2016, EPI completer, Kesia Blenn Milner, was selected as Teacher of the Year in Bay District Schools and received the Governor’s Shine award. One EPI completer was selected for the Henshaw-Whitley Teacher Excellence Award, and two were selected as Teacher of the Year at Bay Haven Charter Academy.

· In 2015, EPI completer, Dr. John Wade, facilitated the creation of the Pre-Med Academy at Mosely High School.

· Since 2011, 12 EPI completers have been selected as Teacher of the Year in Bay District Schools, and two have been selected as Rookie of the Year in Gulf County.

Those interested in this alternative route to teacher certification are encouraged to attend the community forum at the Main Campus in Room 112 of the Social Sciences Building, Wednesday, February 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/epi or contact Teresa Salter at tsalter@gulfcoast.edu or 769.1551, ext. 3393.