Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Seeking Top Student Chef ……..

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages 9th through 12th grade students to enter the department’s “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off before the upcoming deadline on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Students can submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for the chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. For rules and to submit an entry, visit FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

Entry requirements include:

· Applicants must be a Florida student in 9th through 12th grade.

· The recipe must be original and submitted with a photo.

· The recipe must contain one fresh fruit or fresh vegetable grown in Florida.

· The recipe must have clear directions and be prepared in 75 minutes or less.

· The recipe must promote good nutrition and healthy eating habits.

Students first submit their recipes and pictures to be judged on nutrition, presentation/ appeal and originality. Finalists will be chosen to compete in five regional cook-offs, which will be held in March and April 2017 in the following counties: Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough and Indian River.

The first place winners of each region will continue to the statewide cook-off at the Florida School Nutrition Association annual conference in Orlando on Sat., Apr. 22, 2017. The “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off champion will be invited to serve with a professional chef at one of the department’s future events.

For more information on the “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com.