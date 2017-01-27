Newsletter from ‘Friends of the Library’ ……..

Share this: Print

Friends of the Washington County Library Welcomes all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, February 2, 2017, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley

Program Chairman’s Message: Our guest speaker for February is Bill Lee. He was born and raised just outside of Bonifay, Florida on a family farm that was homesteaded by his paternal grandparents Silas D. Lee and Mary Della Brock Lee in about 1914. His parents were James Quincy Lee and Gertrude McCullough Lee, both of whom were life-long residents of this area and well known members of the community of Bonifay and Holmes and Washington counties. Bill has 1 sister, Janis Johnson and 1 brother, Silas Lee. He has 3 children – Ashley Hall, Abby Register and Anna Lee and also has 8 grandchildren – Marlaina Register, Tatum Register, Maddie Moore, Landon Register, Kayleigh Hall, Kami Hall, Kloe Hall, and Sam Hall.



He has worked in public education for over 35 years and was a long time school principal at Holmes County High School in Bonifay and Vernon High School serving at the 2 schools for a total of 22 years. He is presently a district level administrator with the Washington County School District.

The book he has written, “Dirt Roads Leave Ruts in Your Soul” is a collection of essays written about growing up and living in the rural areas of the deep south beginning when he was a small child and continuing through the present time. In these essays, he shares remembrances, tales, stories and observations about the community in which he was raised, his family, life on a family farm, and lessons learned from the many events and people who influenced his life. In the book, he shares stories of great and not so great times, times of laughter and some of tears, and times of challenges and of triumph. While reading this book, you may laugh out loud, maybe shed a tear or two and hopefully be taken back to times in your own life where the dirt roads you have traveled have left ruts in your soul.



Enjoy the trip! Submitted by Susan Roberts President’s Message: I hope you are all doing well. We had a wonderful meeting in January and are expecting another great meeting on February 2nd, at 12 noon, in the John Wesley Building. Susan has another talented local writer lined up to share his work with us. Additionally, Sarah will have the final plans for Game Night to share with us. Please join us and bring a friend with you. We are in our membership drive, and we would love to have many new members join us. The Board will meet this Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:00 p.m., in the library.

Remember to call your lunch order in by Monday, Jan. 30. See you soon! Regards, Pat Dixon

Call Joyce Odom 638-1736 by Mon. noon, January 30th, to order your lunch (price $7.50). Lunch Selections listed below:

1. Chicken Salad on Croissant-All white meat chicken, combined with onion, celery, and mayonnaise, and lemon juice served with an airy croissant

2. Three-Scoop Plate-Scoops of chicken salad, pimento cheese, prepared with bacon and egg salad. Served with crackers.

3. Club sandwich-Thin sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted wheat bread.

4. Club Wrap-Diced bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and thinly sliced turkey, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Salad and Dessert Included Drink Options: Coke, Diet Coke, and Water