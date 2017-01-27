Jeff Atwater: Holocaust survivors ………

Share this: Print

Dear Fellow Floridians:

Our great state of Florida is home to a large community of Holocaust survivors — a community that lived through one of the deadliest genocidal acts to ever occur. In fact, there are an estimated 12,500 Holocaust survivors and their families who have chosen Florida as their safe-haven. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything in this world that can undo the Nazi-driven nightmare that plagues the memories of the survivors who suffered through unimaginable horrors. However, International Holocaust Day is recognized this Friday, January 27, and offers a time for us to remember, reflect and pray for the millions of innocent victims that were killed and the countless families that were destroyed under Hitler’s regime.Holocaust Survivor Fee Waiver Program

Not only was this horrific genocide carried out on the innocent, but so much was taken from so many families — art, jewelry, bank accounts, investments, etc. — these items of sentimental value also carry a large monetary value as well. A few years ago, I set out to see what could be done to connect Holocaust survivors and their families with as many financial resources and services as possible to help them move forward from this cruel chapter in history. While on this journey, we found that many of the deadlines have passed for submitting claims to Holocaust compensation programs, but it may be possible to submit a claim directly with the financial institution or with remaining open restitution funds — that’s where we stepped in.

The Department championed a change in law in 2013 that enabled our Department to educate Holocaust survivors regarding restitution programs still available in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Austria, and Hungary, and also to provide them with help in filling out the applications. These reforms allow the Department to seek repayment for Nazi-confiscated bank accounts, art and property; provide education about the existence of the restitution program to Holocaust survivors; and to assist survivors in receiving needed home healthcare services.

In addition, the Department has multiple programs and resources geared toward not only helping facilitate and assist survivors with the disbursement of European reparation payments and insurance benefits, but we have also partnered with several financial institutions to establish the Holocaust Survivor Fee Waiver Program. In an effort to keep Holocaust survivors’ money in their own pockets, this program waives the international wire transfer fee on reparation payments for Holocaust survivors and their families. On average, these fees would amount to a 10 percent tax on each payment the survivor receives.

In 2016, we’ve helped more than 1,700 Holocaust survivors receive nearly $2.7 million in benefits that were owed. In addition, more than 7,800 survivors were provided with education and outreach efforts regarding financial Holocaust-era restitution and since the program’s inception in 1998, the Department has helped facilitate the recovery of more than $26.3 million for Holocaust survivors. It is my hope that these numbers continue to grow. Our resources are plentiful and our specialists are standing by, ready to assist.

If you know a Holocaust survivor or relative who could use our assistance, I encourage you to send them our way. The Department’s Holocaust Assistance Programs are free to all and restricted to none, so please don’t wait to call our toll-free helpline, 1-800-388-4069, or visit our website at www.MyFloridaCFO.com/Division/Consumers/Holocaust/.

While this chapter in history was a terrible one, it’s one we must never forget and one that we must never stop talking about.

Sincerely,

Jeff Atwater

Chief Financial Officer

State of Florida