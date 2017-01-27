CHIPOLA RANKED FOURTH IN NATIONAL BASEBALL POLL …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—The Chipola College Indians are the fourth-ranked team in the NJCAA National Pre-Season Poll released on Jan. 23.

Chipola is one of only three Florida Colleges in the Top 20 Poll along with Santa Fe (8) and Polk (11). Defending national champion Yavapai (Ariz.) is number one.

The Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a Panhandle Conference Championship and a (43-16) record. Chipola was the runner-up in FCSAA State Tournament falling to 2016 State Champion Santa Fe, 6-4, in the title game.

Five Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament team Keiner Colmenarez, Tyler Osik, Wood Myers, Reynaldo Rivera and Bowden Francis.

During the week-long tournament, Chipola scored wins over St. Pete (10-2); St. John’s River (13-5); Santa Fe (6-2); and Gulf Coast (9-1). Chipola’s only losses of the tournament were to Santa Fe (10-9) and (6-4) in the championship.

Coach Jeff Johnson is in his 20th season at the helm of the Indians program. His teams have won three state championships, finished second four times and among the top four nine times. The Indians have made the FCSAA State Tournament 15 straight years with eight appearances in the title game. Chipola has made three trips to the NJCAA National Tournament in the last seven years including a 2007 national title.

For the latest in Chipola sports news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com