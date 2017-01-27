BOCC approves second communication tower location for Washington County …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Commissioners also say upgraded maintenance program needed for county-owned trucks and related equipment.

by Kathy Foster

Meeting in regular session Jan. 26th the Washington County Board of County Commissioners once again tackled the issue of a Special Exception requested by Tower Co. Wireless Communications and following lengthy discussion granted the request. Both county staffers and the county’s Planning Commission had previously recommended approval of the Special Exception request.

However, at Thursday’s meeting commissioners were faced with a request the County deny the current request because another company was previously given permission to place a communication tower close proximity to the site being requested by Tower Co. Wireless Communications.

Several commissioners spoke on the issue with Commissioner Alan Bush saying he didn’t want the County to get caught between two property owners who would be receiving revenue and Commissioner Tray Hawkins wanting the County to develop an ordinance that would prevent communication towers being built in close proximity to one another in the future.

Also speaking out at the meeting, one county resident brought up health issues relating to having communication towers too close to homes, while a spokesman for the Tower Co. Wireless Communications said he could furnish reports stating there was no real problem.

In final action on the issue, commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the Special Exemption request.

Addressing other issues, commissioners tackled the maintenance of county equipment and finally agreed to advertise for a certified mechanic to help address the problems in that department.

Agreeing the issue needed to be addressed quickly, commissioners said maintenance work is needed for county-owned dump trucks and road graders right away. Washington County Public Works Director Tom Terrell told commissioners he has already started development a maintenance list for the equipment, with dump trucks leading the list, followed by the road graders.

Commissioner Steve Joyner said his concern was that the County has spent millions of dollars on the equipment and now safety concerns have risen. “It’s been going on for awhile,” he noted.

Both Commissioners Tray Hawkins and Charles Kent spoke out expressing concern on the issue. Hawkins commented, “The Board of County Commissioners want someone to hold accountable.” And Kent commented, “We want a certified maintenance person.”

Commissioners said their concerns centered on the safety of county employees, as well as the safety of the public traveling county roads used by the county equipment.

Commissioners also addressed the following agenda items:

Approved payment of vouchers for December 2016 totaling $2,301,841.61.

Approved advertising for FEMA rock bid.

Approved Opportunity Florida applying for funding for Project 79.

Approved amending the Supervisor of Election by $37,657.00 from BOCC contingency line item 59901 to the Supervisor of Elections budget.

Approved advertising for a Recycling Center Supervisor.

Approved a county land sale on Summerhouse Drive. The County is offering county owned land to adjoining land owners for purchase.

Approved listing 21 vehicles with Mason Auction for public sale.

Approved a temporary employment extension for Anita Libby with the county library system for four months.

Approved truck repairs to be performed at Bell Frame and Brake.

Discussing Gainer Road Phase 2 work, commissioners indicated they will withdraw the roadway from FEMA work if they can’t obtain sufficient road right-of-way by Feb. 1st.

Commissioners were informed staff would be meeting with Northwest Florida Water Management District personnel in the near future to discuss Greenhead Road and Strickland Road.