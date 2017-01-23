Three elected to Chamber Board at annual meeting ……..

Share this: Print

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting last week and William Steverson, Amy Wiwi and Ty Peel were re-elected to serve on the chamber’s board of directors for another term.

In addition to the annual meeting, Chamber members heard from Richard Williams with CareerSource Chipola, who brought audience members up-to-date concerning what the agency is providing throughout its coverage area. On that list were the following:

Workforce Innovation Programs for adults, youth and dislocated workers.

Welfare Transition Program

Labor Market Information

Veteran’s Employment Services

Incarcerated Veteran Services

With an annual budget of around $2.1 million, CareerSource Chipola covers a five county area that includes Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties and is controlled by a 19 member board with the majority of the members required to come from the private sector.

Noting that the goal of CareerSource Chipola helps employers find workers and people find jobs, Williams said at the present time statewide the economy is growing, but not in rural counties.

Williams said, “It is a new world and we have to figure out what’s involved.” He pointed to the new drone classes being offered at the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley. He added, “We need to focus on the future and what it is bringing. We have to meet the challenges and prepare for the future.”