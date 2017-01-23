SGI Tour of Homes Fundraiser

Share this: Print

The 6th annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Seven unique and distinctive island homes – from the beach to the bay, from the St. George Plantation to the East End – will be open to ticketed visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annual Fundraiser Event for the Cape St. George Lighthouse. Proceeds from the event go towards maintenance and improvements of the Lighthouse, Keeper’s Museum and Lighthouse Park. Click Tour Homes & Buildings for more information on each home and click tickets for tickets prices.

Mark your calendars for this opportunity to visit beautiful St. George Island and get an inside glimpse of island life!

Want to help with this great event? We are offering “Supporter” sponsorships to individuals for a $50.00 contribution and you will be listed in the Tour of Homes program.

Business Sponsor contributions of $100.00 are available and will include an expanded business listing with contact information and link to your business website.

Please contact info@stgeorgelight.org to request a Sponsor or Supporter form and remember your support of the Lighthouse is tax-deductible along with being involved with this annual event.