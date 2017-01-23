Registering With The Selective Service Is A ‘No-Brainer’ ……..

Share this: Print

(NAPSI)—Once young men know the opportunities that registration with the Selective Service System can bring, and the high personal cost of not registering, they can see that registration is a “No-Brainer.”

Here are a few facts that may help young men take a positive step for their future while dispelling the myths that sometimes circulate about registration.

Q. Who needs to register?

A. Male U.S. citizens and male immigrants, no matter their status, who are 18 through 25 are required to register with Selective Service. It’s the law!

Q. Why does it matter if I don’t register?

A. Failure to register is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 or a prison term of up to five years or both. In addition, a man needs to register to be eligible for federal student financial aid, state-funded student financial aid in many places, federal employment, many state and municipal employments, security clearances for government contractors, job training programs under the Workforce Investment Act, and U.S. citizenship if you’re an immigrant.

Q. Does registration mean I’ll be drafted?

A. No, there hasn’t been a military draft in over 40 years in the U.S. The American military is currently entirely voluntary. Rather, it’s a current database of men, 18 through 25, who could be available for service in a dire national emergency. Maintaining the Selective Service System registration database provides an insurance policy against an underestimation of a threat against our country in case a draft is ever reinstated.

Q. Do conscientious objectors need to register?

A. Yes, for men 18 through 25 years old. There’s no official classification for conscientious objection until Congress and the president vote for a return of the draft. Even then, conscientious objectors will be assigned to make a meaningful contribution to the maintenance of the health and safety of the country through noncombatant duties.

Q. Is it difficult to register?

A. It is easy to register and there are many ways to do so. Most men turning 18 get a Selective Service form in the mail that they can fill out and return. Some high schools have a faculty or staff member who serves as a Selective Service registrar who can help with the registration process. The form that is filled out is also available at any U.S. post office or can be completed online at www.sss.gov.

You can get additional information about registration and the Selective Service System, as well as review other frequently asked questions, at https://www.sss.gov/QA.