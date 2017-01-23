Gov. Scott: Pensacola Area Added 3,800 New Jobs Over the Year ……..

Share this: Print

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Governor Rick Scott has announced that the Pensacola area added 3,800 new private-sector jobs in 2016. The area’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December, down 0.1 percentage point in the last year. Florida businesses created 237,300 private-sector jobs across the state during 2016, bringing the total number of jobs created since December 2010 to 1,262,100 jobs.

Governor Scott said, “Pensacola businesses added 3,800 jobs last year, which means thousands of families in Northwest Florida have new opportunities to get a great job. We will continue to work each day to keep Florida on track to become the most business-friendly state in the nation.”

The industry with the largest job gains in the Pensacola area over the year in December was professional and business services with 1,000 new jobs. The Pensacola area had 4,038 job openings in December, which included 1,167 openings for high-skill, high-wage STEM occupations.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in December and for the 57th consecutive month, Florida’s annual job growth rate of 3.3 percent is exceeding the nation’s rate of 1.6 percent. More than 30,084 Floridians, including 1,444 veterans, were placed in jobs by CareerSource Escarosa and the state’s other 23 regional workforce boards.

To view the December 2016 employment data visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.