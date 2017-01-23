ENROLLMENT UP AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE …….

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Enrollment is up at Chipola College this semester continuing a positive trend while many colleges across the nation are facing declining enrollments. A total of 2,058 students are currently enrolled compared to 1,973 at this time last year, a 4.31 percent increase.



Students also are taking more classes this semester with credit-hour enrollment up 7.7 percent over Spring 2016.



Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Interim President of Chipola, said, “We are excited that more students are taking advantage of the opportunities we offer at Chipola. Our faculty work hard every day to help students meet high academic standards. We have improved our admissions and financial aid processes to make it easier for students to enroll and to pay for college. We also are committed to retaining students through focused advising, tutoring and academic monitoring.”



Most Chipola students are enrolled in the Associate in Arts (AA) program, a two-year degree that guarantees acceptance to Florida’s 12 public universities or into a B.S. program at Chipola. Chipola also offers Associate in Science (AS) degrees and certificates in Workforce Development programs that provide training for various career fields.



Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees in Business, Nursing and Education. Business Degree concentrations include Accounting, Management and Information Systems. Education degrees include: Elementary Ed., Exceptional Student Ed., English Ed., Middle Grades Mathematics, Middle Grades Science, Secondary Mathematics Ed. and Secondary Science Ed. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) also is available.



It’s not too early to begin preparing for Summer or Fall enrollment. Students planning to enroll in Summer Session I—which begins May 9—are encouraged to apply by the April 21 deadline. April 18 is the Financial Aid application deadline for students planning to use financial aid to pay for Summer classes.

College applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu.

For admissions information, call 850-718-2211, or visit www.chipola.edu