City of Chipley and Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency Announce Community Redevelopment Plan Survey …….

The West Florida Regional Planning Council, the City of Chipley, and Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) are currently updating the City of Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Plan and would like community input to continue to help make Chipley a great place to live and work.

The Redevelopment Plan provides the framework for projects and activities intended to revitalize and encourage economic development in the CRA area. Local citizen input is crucial to the success of this plan update. A series of events has been designed to gather public input to prioritize redevelopment strategies for the updated Redevelopment Plan, including a survey that will be available online January 23 – February 5. Representatives from the West Florida Regional Planning Council will also be conducting the survey in person at the following times and locations:

Washington County Library (Atrium)

1444 Jackson Avenue

Tuesday, January 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly

1264 Church Avenue

Tuesday, January 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bailey’s Surf and Turf

1229 Jackson Avenue

Tuesday, January 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community members may also complete the survey online (through February 5)

To learn more about the project and to stay involved in the redevelopment plan process, please consider the following participation opportunities:

Community Workshops (Drop In/Open House Format)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 9 a.m. – noon – Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Rd, Chipley

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 3 – 6 p.m. – Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Rd, Chipley

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 2 – 5 p.m. – Chipley City Hall, located at 1442 Jackson Ave, Chipley

Super Committee Meeting

Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017, 9 a.m. – Panhandle Area Educational Consortium, located at 753 West Boulevard, Chipley

Questions should be directed to West Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Planner, Caitlin Cerame at 850-332-7976, Ext. 203 or caitlin.cerame@wfrpc.org

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or family status. Contact Brittany Ellers, 850-332-7976, Ext. 220 or brittany.ellers@wfrpc.org, for information or translation assistance.

The West Florida Regional Planning Council is a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance quality of life in northwest Florida.