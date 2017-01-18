School Board told FPTC has great support from area employers …….

Share this: Print

Washington County School Board members receive update on programs at Florida Panhandle Technical Center (FPTC).

by Kathy Foster

Martha Compton, Director at FPTC in Chipley met with members of the local School Board Tuesday afternoon to bring them up-to-date on what’s going on at the college and was pleased to report the college has a solid relationship with employers in the Panhandle area. From local hospitals to drug stores, the State of Florida and local governmental entities in the various surrounding counties, Compton said 94% of the students who complete their courses receive job offers.

However, talking to the guidance counselors and educators in the audience, Compton said the college is still looking for more ways to get the message out to area students that FPTC is a great pathway to a solid career choice.

Commenting that students need to know earlier what their path is to a good job to take them into their future, Compton said Industry Certification from FPTC can be the “leg up” for graduating students.

Compton said that is why it is important for students to know there are opportunities for them to attend FPTC while they are still in high school.

Compton also invited counselors to attend functions at FPTC to become more familiar with the campus and program offered there.

Florida Panhandle Technical College is celebrating 50 years of service to the community and is still a solid pathway for students who want to achieve their goals and dreams.