Noodles to the Rescue: Make Dinner In a Snap ……..

(NewsUSA) – It used to be that families sat down at the dinner table and ate their evening meal together. These days, parents are juggling work and home, while running kids to and from various activities. Because of all of these demands, it can be a struggle to find a recipe solution that meets your needs.

You want to provide a wholesome, flavorful, home-cooked meal, but really, who has the time?

Fortunately, there are alternatives that can make you feel good about what you’re serving, which is not too time-consuming to make.

The following one-pot prep meal is made with the smooth, firm texture of No Yolks noodles, the number-one brand of noodles in the US and Canada. Created in 1976, No Yolks noodles are the healthier alternative to regular egg noodles. They’re made with egg whites, so they have no cholesterol and you can feel good about serving them.

One-Pot Creamy Noodles with Bacon & Peas

8 oz bacon, diced

12 oz No Yolks Extra Broad Noodles

2 cups diced onion

3-1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth

3/4 cup half and half

1 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1. Heat large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Cook bacon for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and crispy. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate; set aside.

2. Discard all but two tablespoons of grease. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, or until golden brown and tender.

3. Add broth, half and half, and uncooked noodles to skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir occasionally while simmering.

4. Season with salt and pepper, and stir to combine. Add peas, Parmesan, bacon and lemon juice to skillet and cook for an additional 2 minutes or until heated through.

Serves 8

For more information and recipes, visit www.noyolks.co