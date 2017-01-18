Clearing Work Necessitates Lane Closure on State Road 77 ………

Share this: Print

Chipley –State Road (S.R.) 77 will be reduced to one lane at the south end of Flat Creek Bridge, south of Clayton Road, in Washington County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 as crews clear brush and trees for utility relocation prior to construction of the new northbound Flat Creek Bridge. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect slight delays.

This work is part of the $58 million S.R. 77 corridor improvement project to improve safety along this hurricane evacuation route, ease congestion and increase economic development opportunities in Washington County. The estimated completion date is winter 2018.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to use caution, especially at night, when driving in work zones.

For more information regarding this project visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StateRoad77, contact us at Info@MySR77.com or visit www.NWFLroads.com. Follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.