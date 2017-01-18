Chipley Kiwanis open to new members ……..

Share this: Print

Club members learns about drone program at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

by Kathy Foster

Always interested in learning about what is going on in the local community, Chipley’s Kiwanis Club welcomed three speakers to their Jan. 17th meeting who brought them up-to-date on the newest program being offered at the college in Chipley … Unmanned Systems (Commercial Drones) in the Florida Panhandle.

Bryan Lee, Daryl White and Brandon Stevenson highlighted the expansion in the use of drones worldwide.

The speakers said the 155 hour class, while new this year, will be expanding because the future of drones is skyrocketing.

From being used to take inventories in warehouses, to surveying hazardous materials scenes, the speakers said the demand is increasing significantly for those who know who to property operate drones.

They said developers are continually coming up with new uses for what previously was considered a high-tech toy. Included on the list are uses in agriculture, bridge/building inspections, as well as search and rescue.

The next Unmanned System class will being in mid-February at Florida Panhandle Technical College.