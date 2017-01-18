Chipley Council presents awards for Outstanding Christmas Decoration Displays ……..

Share this: Print

Approves moratorium on Medical Marijuana.

by Kathy Foster

Presentations led off Tuesday night’s meeting of the Chipley City Council.

Ward 1 recipient was the Ernesto Gonzalez Family, 594 4th Street. Award was presented by Mayor Lee Dell Kennedy.

Ward 2 winner was Ryan Sikora, 756 Glenwood Avenue.

Ward 3 winners were Wallace & Lillian Bradshaw, 1321 Brickyard Road. The award was presented by Chipley Mayor Lee Dell Kennedy.

Ward 4 was Rachel Webb, 753 4th Street. Presenting the award were Council members Brett Butler and Ellis Reed.

Along with making the presentations, council members handled the following agenda items:

* Approved the first reading of Ordinance 939 – Medical Marijuana Moratorium. This places a moratorium on the submittal, processing, and issuance of local business tax licenses for the use and/or land use of zoning approvals or development orders for marijuana dispensing organizations/medical marijuana treatment centers for a period of 365 days from the date of adoption of the ordinance.

Voted to re-advertise the FDOT Pine avenue Sidewalk Project Construction Bids.

Approved the FDOT SCOP Phase 1 Construction Bid of GAC Contractors, Inc.

Tabled a decision on awarding the CRA Alleyway Design Award after former City Councilwoman Cheryl McCall raised questions about how previously reported contamination was being handled.

Approved the I-10 Utilities Extension Project Construction Bid Award.

Approved a Special Event Application presented by the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. The agency’s application requested approval to hold an outdoor children’s art festival at Shiver’s Park on April 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The purpose of the event is to provide a free, outdoor festival targeted toward families with children ages birth to 10 years. The focus will be on children and the arts.