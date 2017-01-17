The Florida Forest Service Celebrates Arbor Day in Washington County with a Tree Give-Away ……..

Share this: Print

Washington County, Fla. – National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April but individual states celebrate different times of the year, depending on their local climate. Florida celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. However, many other state’s Arbor Day events are in March and April. No matter when Arbor Day is celebrated, it is an important that we take a day to recognize how important trees are to us and to our future generations.

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Florida Forest Service in Washington County will be giving away trees on Friday, January 20th. This event will be held at the Washington County Agriculture Center parking lot in Chipley. We will begin giving away trees at 9:00 AM until all the trees are gone. The following tree species will be available: flowering dogwood, red maple, pecan, redbud, Chickasaw plum, and crabapple. These are one gallon potted trees. Limit two trees per person.

For more details on Arbor Day or other forestry related topics in Washington County please contact Ariel Sewell at (850) 638-6250 or by email at Ariel.Sewell@FreshFromFlorida.com.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests, provides management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, while protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. For more information about the Florida Forest Service, visit www.FloridaForestService.com or call Hannah Anderson at (850) 625-6621.