HOLMES COUNTY BURGLARY SUSPECT CAPTURED IN OKALOOSA CHASE ……..

On January 11, 2017 Holmes County Deputies and Investigators responded to a burglary at a residence on Bradley Road with reports of shots fired. Upon arrival it was determined that the home owner encountered a white male subject under his carport loading items into a truck. The home owner confronted the subject and attempted to hold the subject there until law enforcement arrived. During this encounter the home owner fired two shots and the suspect fled in a black pickup truck, believed to be a Dodge. The passenger window had a plastic garbage bag over it.

Deputies and Investigators canvassed the area going house to house asking residents if they seen anything. One witness was located and described the truck as a black Ford step-side and gave a partial tag. Another witness stated the truck came to their house located on Gainey Lane and he observed items in the bed of truck which were taken from the residence on Bradley Road. This witness further added the suspect’s name was Anthony and there was a female and another male subject with him. Another citizen from PDL called and stated that he knew a guy that drove a black step-side Ford with a plastic garbage bag over the passenger side window by the name of Anthony Michael McMillan W/M 30 years old from Crestview, Florida. Investigators quickly began gathering information on McMillan and began to search for him. On January 14, 2017 Investigators learned that McMillan was arrested in Crestview after an altercation with police. Investigators from HCSO travelled to Crestview and confirmed that the vehicle McMillan was arrested in was the vehicle involved in the burglary on Bradley Rd. Investigators interviewed McMillan at the Okaloosa County Jail where he admitted to the incident on Bradley road and identified a white female and white male that was with him during the burglary. Investigators were able to obtain the whereabouts of the stolen items and recovered them at a residence in Walton County. McMillan faces charges of Burglary of a unoccupied structure and grand theft. Once arrest warrants are obtained on the other two suspects their identities will be released.