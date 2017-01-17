Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 2017 Commemoration Service

Share this: Print

“We’ve come a long way, but we have a long way to go,” said keynote speaker Winston Scott as he was welcomed by the crowd that filled the Ag Center in Chipley.

by Kathy Foster

Martin Luther King, Jr’s ‘I have a Dream’ speech played in the background as area residents gathered in the Ag Center Monday at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. annual celebration.

Honored guests included keynote speaker Astronaut Winston Scott, along with Chipley Mayor Lee Dell Kennedy; Chipley Councilman Ellis Reed; Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor; Washington County Commissioner Alan Bush; and School Board members Milton Brown and Susan Roberts.

Scott (pictured at right) admonished his listeners to not keep silent about something that is important to them. He said both Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks were not afraid to stand up and be heard when they had something constructive to say and he urged everyone to speak up themselves when it came to important issues.

“Don’t be silent about things that matter, but be prepared to back up your beliefs,” said Scott. However, he cautioned, “The key to overcome anything is to not get angry. Be constructive, not destructive.”

Originally a pilot in the U.S. Navy, Scott said becoming an astronaut was his dream and he made sure he was prepared to live that dream.

Activities from inside the Ag Center spilled out over the adjacent grounds with those stopping by enjoying shopping and food vendors on hand for the event.