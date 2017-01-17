Agenda for BOCC Jan. 18th Workshop …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

AGENDA

WORKSHOP

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

January 18, 2017, 9:00 a.m., Commission Board Room

1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 DISTRICT 5

Alan T Bush Charles Kent Tray Hawkins Todd Abbott Steve Joyner

I. Call to Order – Chairman

Invocation/Pledge – Pastor Doug Hogg, Holmes Creek Baptist Church

II. AGENDA ITEMS

 FEMA Rock Bid – Tom Terrell, Public Works Director

 FDOT Funding Opportunities Presentation – Dustin Castells, FDOT District 3 Local Programs

 Feeding the Gulf Coast – Connie Whitaker, Feeding the Gulf Coast External Relations Director

 Opportunity Florida- Ted Everett, EDC Executive Director

 E-911 Addressing and Emergency Medical Services- Commissioner Abbott

 Special Exceptions Type “X” Development Review, Tower Co Wireless Communication Tower – Victoria D’Angelo, WFRPC Planner

III. FEMA COORDINATOR

IV. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

V. COUNTY ENGINEER

VI. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

 WFRPC Liaison

 CIG P – Kirkland Road Resolution

 Courthouse Landscape

 Elevator Phone Monitoring

 Trane Service Agreement

 Mud Hill Generator

 Recycling Center Supervisor

 County Land Sale

 Vehicle Auction

 Temporary Employment Extension

 Donation of Caryville Fire Truck

VII. CLERK

VIII. COUNTY ATTORNEY

 Franchise Fees

IX. ADJOURN

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be January 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. at 1331 S. Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.