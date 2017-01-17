By January 17, 2017

Agenda for BOCC Jan. 18th Workshop …….

AGENDA
WORKSHOP
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
January 18, 2017, 9:00 a.m., Commission Board Room
1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428

DISTRICT 1      DISTRICT 2      DISTRICT 3      DISTRICT 4      DISTRICT 5
Alan T Bush      Charles Kent     Tray Hawkins    Todd Abbott     Steve Joyner

I.  Call to Order – Chairman

     Invocation/Pledge – Pastor Doug Hogg, Holmes Creek Baptist Church
II. AGENDA ITEMS
 FEMA Rock Bid – Tom Terrell, Public Works Director
 FDOT Funding Opportunities Presentation – Dustin Castells, FDOT District 3 Local Programs
 Feeding the Gulf Coast – Connie Whitaker, Feeding the Gulf Coast External Relations Director
 Opportunity Florida- Ted Everett, EDC Executive Director
 E-911 Addressing and Emergency Medical Services- Commissioner Abbott
 Special Exceptions Type “X” Development Review, Tower Co Wireless Communication Tower – Victoria D’Angelo, WFRPC Planner
III. FEMA COORDINATOR
IV. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR
V. COUNTY ENGINEER
VI. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
 WFRPC Liaison
 CIG P – Kirkland Road Resolution
 Courthouse Landscape
 Elevator Phone Monitoring
 Trane Service Agreement
 Mud Hill Generator
 Recycling Center Supervisor
 County Land Sale
 Vehicle Auction
 Temporary Employment Extension
 Donation of Caryville Fire Truck
VII. CLERK
VIII. COUNTY ATTORNEY
 Franchise Fees
IX. ADJOURN
The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be January 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. at 1331 S. Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.

