AARP FREE TAX-AIDE offered at Washington County Council on Aging …….

The AARP Tax-Aide Program and Washington County Council on Aging will provide free income tax assistance, tax counseling and electronic filing for 2016 tax returns.

AARP membership is not required. The service will be available February 7th thru April 11th on Tuesdays.

Returns will be done by “Appointment” at the Council on Aging, 1348 South Blvd, Chipley, FL. Call 850-638-6216.

Individuals seeking assistance are asked to bring all their 2016 tax documents including;

___Social security card; driver’s license or photo ID

___Copy of last year’s tax return; a check for bank information

___1095-A Form if you bought insurance from Marketplace/exchange

___SSA-1099 Social security benefits

___1099-R pensions, re’rement, and annui’es

___1099-INT interest; 1099-DIV dividends; and 1099-B stock sale

___W-2s; 1099-MISC other income; 1099-G unemployment

___Any document showing you paid Federal Income Tax

___1099-S sale of home, land, or ‘mber; W-2G gambling winnings

___1098-E student loan interest; 1098-T tui’on payments

___Information needed to itemize: medical expenses, medical miles driven, contributions, home mortgage interest, and real estate taxes.

We will not prepare Schedule F – Farms, Schedule E – Rental Property, Schedule C – Business income with expenses that exceed $25,000, or Form 3903 – Moving expenses. These are considered “Out of Scope”.