Monitor Your Comfort And Savings ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

(NAPSI)—You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to save money and energy when heating and cooling your home.

Geothermal heating and cooling systems are efficient, energy saving and environmentally friendly. They give decades of reliable, safe home comfort at a low cost.

Lower Operating Cost

A geothermal system operates more efficiently than ordinary heating and air-conditioning systems because it can deliver an astounding five units of energy for every one unit of energy used. Because it combines stored earth energy with safe electric power, many heat pump owners realize savings of up to 70 percent for heating, cooling, and hot water.

Enhanced Comfort

Geothermal systems provide precise distribution of comfortable air all year long, eliminating hot spots and cold spots. During heating, you’ll experience warm air without the hot blasts associated with ordinary gas furnaces or the cooler air of an air-source heat pump. When cooling, geothermal systems deliver cool, dehumidified air.

Quiet

Unlike ordinary air conditioners, there’s no noisy outdoor unit to disturb your outside environment or your neighbors.

Reliable

Geothermal systems are installed indoors, so they’re not subject to wear and tear caused by rain, snow, ice, debris, extreme temperatures or vandalism.

Convenient

New technologies make the systems a joy to use. WaterFurnace offers remotely controlled, cloud-based access to your system from your smartphone, tablet or computer. The platform includes detailed feedback about your system in real time.

You can even choose to eliminate clutter from your walls with an invisible-mount temperature sensor. They offer a zoning solution that allows you to customize conditions in up to six rooms in your home.

Environmentally Friendly

According to the Department of Energy and the EPA, geothermal systems are the most environmentally friendly way to heat and cool your home. WaterFurnace, which manufactures and sells more geothermal systems for homes than anyone else, points out that its systems emit no carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide or other greenhouse gases, which are considered to be major contributors to environmental air pollution.

Learn More

For further facts and tips, you can visit www.waterfurnace.com.