CRA ends Steering Committee Meetings and moves on to surveys …….

Planners want to hear from public regarding their thoughts.

by Kathy Foster

Meeting in their final session Jan. 12th, the Chipley Redevelopment Agency committee members provided their feedback regarding possible plans for the redevelopment of the Historic Downtown Chipley area.

The strategic plan is being updated for the downtown area by the West Florida Regional Planning Council, the City of Chipley, and Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and now they are looking for community input in a number of areas.

The Redevelopment Plan will provide the framework for projects and activities intended to revitalize and encourage economic development in the CRA area.

Planners with the West Florida Regional Planning Council are requesting community members complete online surveys from Jan. 23 – Feb. 5th at the following link: https://goo.gl/D4uJgr. They say the input is crucial to the success of the plan update.

There will also be Community Workshops on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to Noon, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Northwest Florida Community Hospital

Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Chipley City Hall, located at 1442 Jackson Avenue in Chipley

Then a Super Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, April 13, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium, located at 753 West Boulevard in Chipley.

Vision of the CRA Steering Commission is “Create a vibrant, safe, attractive redevelopment area that improves mobility, encourages business diversity, and enhances livability while preserving historical character”. Committee members outlined the following goals during the Jan. 12th meeting.

Reduce Blight

Redevelop Vacant Parcels

Preserve Heritage of Homes

Promote as an Area to Live and Work

Improve Lighting

Increase Sidewalks

Improve Curb Appeal

Invest in facade improvements, upgrades and landscaping

Reduce vacancy rates in existing buildings

Create decorative lighting

Create mixed commercial uses

Encourage new uses for existing larger buildings

Planners encourage community residents to become involved in the process to help ensure that Chipley be a great place to live and work.