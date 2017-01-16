Captain Wattage to Connect with Florida Students ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Florida Power and Light, Company (FPL) and The National Theatre for Children (NTC) have partnered again to bring energy efficiency education to elementary schools throughout FPL’s service areas in the winter of 2017. Through these innovative programs, teachers have the opportunity to educate their students about resources and energy conservation via unique live theatre performances. This winter, troupes will visit over 60 elementary schools. The educational and entertaining program will focus on:

What is energy

The uses of energy

Ways energy is wasted

What YOU can do to conserve energy

The program offers live theatrical performances to schools with students in kindergarten through sixth grades. The program revolves around Captain Wattage, hero of everything to do with energy. However, it seems that Vivica Voltage, waste-ress supreme, is wasting energy all over the city. Not only that, but she is wasting energy as fast as she can. With the help of student volunteers, Captain Wattage sets off to stop Vivica.

In addition to the live performances, the program includes online student playbooks, teacher guides, e-books and digital games and activities that align with the important concepts outlined in the live shows.

FPL sponsors the performances at each school, making it a cost-free supplement to lessons in science as well as the arts. “Captain Wattage is an opportunity to see education brought to life, at no burden to a school district. It’s really important that we educate and help children and their families understand the importance of our natural resources and using energy wisely. Even young students can understand that they have energy choices. And the younger they begin learning, the more likely they will retain these concepts throughout their life,” says Maureen Wilt, Education Program Manager at FPL.

Performances will take place between January 17 and March 3 in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, Nassau, Sarasota amongst others. For more information on The National Theatre for Children and scheduling a program for your school, visit: www.nationaltheatre.com.

About Florida Power & Light

Florida Power & Light Company is the third-largest electric utility in the United States, serving approximately 4.7 million customer accounts across nearly half of the state of Florida. As of year-end 2013, FPL’s typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is approximately 25 percent lower than the national average and the lowest in Florida among reporting utilities. FPL’s service reliability is better than 99.98 percent, and its highly fuel-efficient power plant fleet is one of the cleanest among utilities nationwide. The company was recognized in 2014 as the most trusted U.S. electric utility by Market Strategies International, and has earned the national ServiceOne Award for outstanding customer service for an unprecedented 10 consecutive years. A leading Florida employer with approximately 8,900 employees, FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Fla.-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.FPL.com.

About NTC

NTC is an award-winning educational content provider whose methods include theatrical all-school assemblies, print and digital curriculum, professional development, extracurricular events and volunteers-in-the-schools. NTC has developed the art of teaching through educational story-telling into a science of its own, and is an international company with operations in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. www.ntccorporate.com