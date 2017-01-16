Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County to compete in statewide scholarship competition ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Lauryl Grace Hinson, the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County 2017, will compete with other high school senior girls, from across Florida. They will join together in Winter Garden, for the Distinguished Young Women of Florida program to be held Saturday, January 21st at the Garden Theatre. Participants will compete for college tuition scholarships, cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent Florida as the Distinguished Young Woman of Florida for 2017.

The young women competing, will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Florida will advance to the national level at the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2017, where she will join with 50 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships, and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women (formerly known as America’s Junior Miss) is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 59 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 745,000 young women. Distinguished Young Women has provided more than $106 million in cash scholarships and $1.1 billion college granted scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level. The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Evonik, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Media Group and Regions Financial Corporation.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women of Washington County (FL), visit our website http://washington.fl.distinguishedyw.org or the national website http://distinguishedyw.org