There will be a FTRI (Hearing and Seeing Impaired) phone representative at Washington County Council on Aging, January 19th, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of one of these phones, and would like to make an appointment, please call 850-638-6216.

Appointments will be made on a “first come first serve” basis.