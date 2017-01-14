Graceville High School JV Tigers Beat the Cottondale High School JV Hornets in Boys Varsity Basketball
The Graceville, Florida High School Junior Varsity Tigers beat the Cottondale, Florida High School JV Hornets in Boys Varsity Basketball on the Graceville High School campus at 5:30PM on Friday, January 13, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
The Tigers won with a final score of 36-20 in the school rivalry, with the Tigers Varsity Boys team also beating the Hornets Varsity team, 42-35, at 7PM.
