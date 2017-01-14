Friends of Library set Game Night for March 23rd …….

Share this: Print

Speaker encourages listeners to “journal” their memories.

Martha Costin Spiva was the guest speaker at Thursday’s meeting of the Washington County Friends of the Library and told those at the meeting “journaling” provides a great legacy for families.

Spiva is from one of the early pioneer families in Port St. Joe and her husband Earnest was also a native Floridian from two pioneer Bay County families. Both were graduates of FSU and retired from the Bay District School System. She has been active as a parent, teacher and community volunteer and currently services a membership chairman for the Bay County Friends of the Library.

Spiva has recently published the memoirs of her late husband ‘Growing Up on Grace’. His story attempts to put his experience in context with the times. He wrote about people who influenced him, as well as places where he worked and played – all done in an entertaining style with plenty of humor.

The guest speaker stressed the importance of keeping alive family history and happenings for future generations.

Along with enjoying lunch at the meeting, members also discussed the upcoming Game Night set for Mach 23rd.