The History of Mardi Gras

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Mardi Gras translates to ‘Fat Tuesday’, the day before Ash Wednesday, and popularly held as the beginning of the Mardi Gras season.

Mardi Gras season actually begins on the feast of the Epiphany, a Christian holiday celebrated on January 6, and that is otherwise known as ‘Three Kings Day’ or the ‘Twelfth Day of Christmas’.

In Brazil and many other countries, this period between Epiphany and Fat Tuesday is known as ‘Carnival’, lasting until midnight the day before Ash Wednesday, and ushering in the 40 days of Lent prior to Easter.

Fat Tuesday is never on the same day each year, because Easter Sunday is never on the same Sunday each year.

According to the Bible, Jesus’ death and resurrection occurred around the time of the Jewish Passover, which was celebrated on the first full moon following the vernal equinox.

This soon led to Christians celebrating Easter on different dates, but at the end of the 2nd century, some churches celebrated Easter on the day of the Passover, while others celebrated it on the following Sunday.

A popular theory holds that Mardi Gras’ origins lie in ancient pagan celebrations of spring and fertility, but some experts contend that Mardi Gras-type festivities were a result of the Catholic Church’s discouragement of sex and meat during Lent.

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America on March 3, 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped about 60 miles downriver from the future site of New Orleans.

Knowing it was Fat Tuesday back in France, Iberville named the spot Point du Mardi Gras and held a small gala.

A few years later, French soldiers and settlers feasted and wore masks as part of Mardi Gras festivities in the newly founded city of Mobile, in present-day Alabama.

To this day, Mobile claims to have the oldest annual Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.

Mark your calendar for the St. Andrews Mardi Gras in the St. Andrews area of Panama City, held this year on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18, 2017, as seen in these photos from the 2016 event by Debbie Goulding for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to interviews with community leaders, business owners and event coordinators on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.