“SHOTS FIRED” DURING HOLMES COUNTY BURGLARY

The Holmes County Sheriffs Office responded to a burglary early Wednesday morning on Bradley Road where a homeonwer shot at the suspect.

Deputies are looking for the suspect vehicle that fled the scene and headed west on Bradley Rd. toward SR 81. The vehicle is described as a black Dodge pickup with a plastic garbage bag over passenger side window. It is being driven by a white male approximately 5-5 to 5-7 in height with short blonde hair, thin build, 20-30 years old wearing a yellow shirt and jeans.