Jackson County man arrested for giving false information to law enforcement officer ……

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

On 01/10/2017, during the early morning hours, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a phone call from a third party caller advising of a possible abduction/kidnapping. According to the caller, a suspect arrived at a residence on Frances Dr, Marianna, FL, armed with a gun and made contact with the victim. The caller advised that the victim was forced from the residence and left the area with the suspect.

Deputies made contact with the witnesses at the residence on Frances Drive and during the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect and victim could be locatedon Pandora Rd.

Contact was made with them and during investigation of the incident it was determined to be false and the victim had actually left of her own free will. Contact was made with the subject that reported the alleged crime, Gregory Cannady and he was arrested for providing false information to Law Enforcement. Cannady was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Gregory A. Cannady

32 years old W/M

4383 Frances Dr, Marianna, FL

Charge: Providing False Information to Law Enforcement